Kathmandu KLF announces Yashaswi Sahitya Sanman

New Delhi: The Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival has announced the Yashaswi Sahitya Sanman for Nepalese writer Madhav Prasad Pokhrel, Indian writer Prof. Awadhesh Pradhan, and actor and writer Divya Dutta. Yashswi Sahitya Sanman has been established by the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival in association with Yashaswi Prangya Pratistan (Ashaswi Foundation) of Nepal. The first Nepal Yashaswi Award will be conferred to actor Manisha Koirala.

The second Surya Nepal Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will be held from September 1-3 at Nepal’s historical capital city Kathmandu.

This year onwards, KLF will host the Kathmandu edition in Nepal’s capital city in association with Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, and the Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd.

Over 400 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will join the festival, informed Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder of KLF.

“The 2nd Surya Nepal Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry, and other art forms of South Asia.

“The KLF Kathmandu’s edition is designed to strengthen the civilizational, cultural, and spiritual dialogue as well as literary perspectives in the South Asian Region.

“The festival will celebrate the journey of Nepal as a centre of Global Thought and it has emerged as a centre of South Asian Dialogue,” Parida added.

The central theme of the Festival will be ’Shakti and Bhakti- The Civilizational Connection: Nepal as a Centre of Global Thought’. Other important sessions in the three days festival include ‘Ordeal of Sita: Women Struggle in South Asia, Voice of South Asia: Media and Entertainment, ‘Pressing Matters: Journalism Ethics and Integrity in South Asia’, ‘Vibrant Visions: The Contemporary Art Movement in South Asia’, ‘Importance of Shakti in Eastern Cultures’, ‘The Role of Journalism in Literary Promotion’, and ‘Digital Dawn: How the AI will shape the South Asian Media’ besides others.