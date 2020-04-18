Kattankulathur: SRM's NSS unit donates food

Kattankulathur: The NSS Unit 3 of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur cooked and served breakfast and lunch to the conservancy workers in Minjur village, Ponneri Taluk, Thiruvallur District on 13th and 14th April 2020.

While the entire medical community is battling to help people cope-up with COVID19, the conservancy workers are almost forgotten. This small group has been working tirelessly in keeping our streets and roads clean.

This community in Minjur village has been working rigorously as the Government of Tamil Nadu declared Thiruvallur District as Red Zone recently.

Most of them were not getting meals and to help them, the NSS unit of SRMIST provided food packets to Municipality workers for breakfast and lunch on 13th and 14th April 2020.

This was done with the help of the local volunteers.

Food was prepared with the help of youngsters from the village, who also volunteered to regulate the public visiting marketplaces, common places, ration shops in order to maintain social distancing.