KC Venugopal files police complaint over fake social media account

Alappuzha: A police complaint has been registered by the office of Congress MP and party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal over the creation of a fake Facebook account in his name.

The complaint was registered by K. Sarath Chandran, the personal secretary to Venugopal, at the Alappuzha district police chief's office in Kerala.

The complaint states, “I wish to bring to your kind attention that an unidentified individual has created a fake Facebook account impersonating Sri. K.C. Venugopal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. This matter came to his notice only the day before yesterday. It appears that the general public is being misled into believing that the fake account is the official one, leading to friend requests, interactions, and communications under false pretences.”

“This impersonation not only tarnishes his reputation but also poses a serious risk of misinformation and potential misuse. In light of the above, I earnestly request your immediate intervention to identify and take stringent legal action against the individual(s) responsible for this fraudulent act. Furthermore, I request you to initiate necessary measures to block the fake account at the earliest to prevent any further misuse. I trust in your esteemed office to act swiftly in this matter,” says the complaint.

Venugopal represents the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency though he hails from Kannur.

He has represented the Alappuzha Assembly constituency three times till 2009.

In the 2009 general elections, he was asked to contest the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. He won the constituency and later quit the Assembly seat.

He contested again in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and won, but in 2019 he expressed his desire not to contest the seat and the CPI(M) candidate won.

However, in 2024 he was fielded again from Alappuzha and was victorious.

Venugopal of late has been the most bitter critic of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in particular and the CPI(M) in general.



