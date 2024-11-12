‘Keep lotus in mind, but press clock on EVM’

Mumbai : Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde has said that she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Beed constituency this year against her wish and did not feel bad about her loss.

Canvassing for her cousin NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, the BJP MLC on Sunday said that while seeking votes for him, she felt like she was receiving a “send-off party” and was being freed of a responsibility.

“While seeking votes for Dhananjay Munde, I feel like I am receiving a send-off party and being freed of responsibility. I fought the Lok Sabha election against my wish. I did not cry after my defeat, but cried when someone committed suicide after my loss,” she said.

The BJP general secretary lost to the Congress’s Bajrang Sonawane by about 6,500 votes in the 2024 General Election.

Appealing to people to vote for her cousin, Pankaja Munde said, “Dhananjay is a sitting MLA here. People will look for the BJP’s lotus symbol on the EVM. People should keep lotus in their mind and press the button for the clock (NCP symbol).”

“I don’t feel anything about the (Parli) constituency going to Dhananjay in seat-sharing because I am an MLC now, and we have spent a lot of energy against each other,” she said.