Kejriwal Criticizes BJP Leadership, Accuses Amit Shah Of Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Wednesday, accusing its leadership of being "anti-Ambedkar" and demanding strong action against Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal's criticism came during a protest at the BJP headquarters, following Shah’s controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar during a parliamentary session.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah had criticized the Congress, alleging that invoking Ambedkar’s name had become a political trend for the party. He remarked, “It has now become a fashion — Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name this many times, they would have earned a place in heaven over seven lifetimes.”

Responding to Shah’s statement, Kejriwal called it disrespectful to BR Ambedkar, who holds immense significance for millions of marginalized communities in India. “For crores of people from underprivileged communities, Ambedkar is no less than a god. I follow Ambedkar’s teachings, and whenever I face challenges, I turn to his wisdom. The Aam Aadmi Party is rooted in Ambedkar’s ideology,” he said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending Shah's comments. Kejriwal alleged, “By defending Amit Shah, PM Modi has revealed a well-thought-out strategy to undermine Ambedkar's legacy. BJP supporters must decide whether they align with Ambedkar’s ideals or the BJP’s leadership.”

Kejriwal reiterated his demand for strict action against Shah and affirmed his party’s unwavering commitment to Ambedkar’s values.

Earlier, PM Modi defended Shah, claiming that the Home Minister had merely exposed Congress’ historical neglect of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Modi accused the Congress of using Ambedkar’s name for political gain while failing to empower marginalized communities during their years in power.