Kejriwal in hearts of Delhiites says Atishi

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital, expressing confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory.

Atishi is set to file her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, while Sisodia will contest from the Jangpura seat.

The roadshow, held ahead of Atishi's nomination filing, saw both leaders launching sharp attacks on opposition parties BJP and Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal is in the hearts of the people of Delhi. People will vote for us based on the work we have done over the past five years," Atishi told IANS.

Criticising the opposition, she added, "They do not know anything other than abusing us. They should name one thing they have done for the betterment of Delhi's people."

Speaking to IANS, Sisodia highlighted the overwhelming public support for AAP.

"This time, Delhi will vote for the development work carried out by Arvind Kejriwal. He is a leader who works for the public and fights against those who try to hinder progress. Kejriwal has a team that fights and never breaks," he said.

Targeting the BJP, he remarked, "They know nothing but abuse. We have development works to showcase -- schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. The BJP was entrusted with law and order in Delhi, and they failed to fix even that." The roadshow featured a vehicle adorned with flowers and AAP posters, playing the party's campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal'.