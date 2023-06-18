  • Menu
Kejriwal Lashes Out At Modi Government Over Worsening Conditions Of Indian Railways

  • Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, lashed out at the BJP, which is in power at the national level, on Sunday over the alleged deterioration of Indian Railways.
  • According to Kejriwal, the general compartments and AC buses have gotten worse because people with assigned berths don't have enough room to sit or sleep.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, lashed out at the BJP, which is in power at the national level, on Sunday over the alleged deterioration of Indian Railways. He said that the administration had destroyed the fleet of trains that were in good operating condition. According to Kejriwal, the general compartments and AC buses have gotten worse because people with assigned berths don't have enough room to sit or sleep.

He continued that they are incapable of running the government. They completely lack comprehension. This government is uneducated. It is wrecking all fields.
Arvind Kejrival in another tweet mentioned in hindi without taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, said, “The one who cannot run trains, how will he run the country?” reported Hindustan Times
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP responded by criticising the AAP leader that he does not know how to run the government, as Kejriwal correctly stated. BJP stated that Kejrival just knew how to promote lies, fraud, and false accusations, as a result Delhi wouldn't be in such horrible shape.

After the recent quadruple train catastrophe in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in roughly 290 fatalities and hundreds of injuries, the Ministry of Railways has come under harsh criticism from opposition leaders.

Furthermore, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that train cars had been transformed into "torture centres" for passengers. Additionally, he continued that all three -- AC, Sleeper, or General -- are in comparable shape. Despite having bookings, people are made to travel while sitting.

