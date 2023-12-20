Kejriwal leaves for Vipassana session, to skip ED summons on Thursday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons on December 21 as he left for his 10-day-long meditation session on Wednesday.

According to the AAP, Kejriwal left for the Vipassana session on Wednesday afternoon and he will be coming back to Delhi on December 30.

The Chief Minister was summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case on December 21 at its headquarters.

Earlier, Kejriwal had skipped the ED summons on November 2.

The ED had already arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the case.