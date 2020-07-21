Kejriwal makes a revolutionary move of approving doorstep delivery of ration

New Delhi: The Delhi government took a revolutionary move of approving doorstep delivery of ration to eligible beneficiaries. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced it here on Tuesday. The scheme will be known as "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Ration Yojna", he said.

The scheme, which was approved at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, is expected to be rolled out in the next 6-7 months after completing the tendering process and other necessities.

Speaking on this, Kejriwal said, "Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar-packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to the doorstep of people. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional." He added that with the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the Centre's "One Nation One Ration Card" scheme will also come into effect in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal recalled that he and Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia had fought for rights of people to ration before joining politics and even faced attacks from the ration mafia.