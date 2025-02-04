Kejriwal predicts 55 seats for AAP

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted his party will win 55 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, and reiterated his claim the BJP will discontinue all free schemes in the city if it were to come to power.

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Kejriwal said, "According to my estimate, the Aam Aadmi Party is going to get 55 seats but if women put in a lot of effort -- they should go out to vote and also convince the men in their family to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party -- then it can get more than 60 seats."

The party had won 67 seats in the 2025 assembly polls and 62 in the 2020 elections.

Kejriwal said his party has distributed spy cameras and body cameras among people in slum areas to capture "wrongdoings" and "electoral malpractices" by the BJP and its "goons".

"The BJP will use its goons and Delhi Police extensively to win the elections. They will try to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas," he claimed.

The former Delhi chief minister alleged BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on election day. "Take their money, but do not let them put ink on your finger," he urged voters.

Kejriwal slammed the concept of a "double-engine government" and stated that it would crush everyone under its wheels.

He also launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of bias.