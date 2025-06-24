Kejriwal rules out Rajya Sabha entry

New Delhi: Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s emphatic win in the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal made a public appearance to clarify his stance on speculation surrounding a possible Rajya Sabha nomination. Kejriwal firmly stated that he will not be heading to the Upper House of Parliament.

Responding to media queries after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora clinched victory in the by-poll and is now expected to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat, Kejriwal said, “I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The party’s Political Affairs Committee will decide who will be nominated for the vacant seat.”

The Ludhiana West seat had fallen vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi earlier this year. Sanjeev Arora's win has not only strengthened AAP's position in Punjab but also sparked speculation about internal reshuffling, including a potential parliamentary role for Kejriwal—a notion the party chief has now dismissed.

Reacting to the win, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his elation and called it a strong endorsement of the AAP government’s performance. In a celebratory Instagram post, Mann wrote, “This massive victory is a clear signal that the people of Punjab are happy with our work. We are serving with honesty, without discrimination, for the growth and prosperity of the state.”

Mann also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering on promises made to the people during the election campaign. “We will fulfil every promise made to Punjabis, and we will do it on a priority basis. Congratulations to Sanjeev Arora, and a big thank you to our leadership and the volunteers who worked day and night to make this victory possible,” he added.