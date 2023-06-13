Kejriwal to announce Food Truck Policy soon

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon announce the "Food Truck Policy" in Delhi. This decision has been taken during a meeting on Tuesday. This policy will be like that of New York, Australia and Hong Kong. People in Delhi will be able to enjoy a variety of delicious food even at night. Implementation of this program will create large scale employment opportunities in Delhi and the economy will also benefit from it.

The Delhi Food Truck Policy 2023 was presented in detail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who gave his in-principle approval. In addition to this, Kejriwal stated that extra attention would be paid to the decoration and cleanliness of the areas where food trucks will be arranged. The food truck policy would be implemented at 16 places in Delhi first. It will thereafter be adopted in other parts of Delhi.

दिल्ली में अर्थव्यवस्था एवं रोज़गार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए बहुत जल्द दिल्ली सरकार “Food Truck Policy” ला रही है जिसे आज एक बैठक के दौरान मंज़ूरी दी। इस योजना से दिल्लीवासियों को दिल्ली में देर रात भी लज़ीज़ भोजन उपलब्ध हो पाएगा, रोज़गार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे और अर्थव्यवस्था को भी… pic.twitter.com/66QTOJ4mny — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2023

The Delhi Food Truck Scheme's major goal is to make Delhi the "Food Truck Capital." The Delhi government's goal in introducing the food truck concept is to boost small enterprises in the city. This will provide job opportunities in Delhi and strengthen the city's economy. People in Delhi may enjoy wonderful flavours at any moment, and food culture prevails in the capital.

The operation and maintenance of these food hubs will be done by the agency. This agency will take care of the decoration and cleanliness of the Food Hub. It will also ensure that all food trucks operate their business only by staying in the food hub created by the government.