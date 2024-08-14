Kejriwal’s direction for Atishi to hoist national flag invalid: GAD

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) here said Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

GAD Minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister “desires”. Responding to the minister’s communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM’s direction is “legally invalid and cannot be acted upon”. The GAD officer has also said the chief minister’s communication to Lt Governor V K Saxena on August 6 in this regard was “not permissible” according to the prison rules. Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia assailed Lt Governor , saying there should be no problem with an elected minister doing it.

Sisodia said it is “very unfortunate” that “such petty politics” is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. “I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes a letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the LG office. The LG too promptly takes action on it. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the LG asks Tihar officials not to send it to him,” said Kejriwal’s former deputy.