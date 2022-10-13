Kejriwal's Diwali gift for labourers

New Delhi: Giving a big relief to the daily wage laborers, the Delhi government on Wednesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for them. With the latest revision of the unemployment benefit, the monthly wages of unskilled workers have increased from 16,506 to 16,792 per month. In the same way, the wages of semi-skilled workers rose from 18,187 to 18,499 per month. The wages of skilled workers have been increased from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357 per month.

Speaking about the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, " In the midst of rising inflation, this was a big step taken in the interest of the labor class. Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital." The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. The order will also benefit clerical and supervisory staff," added Sisodia.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that people working on minimum wages in the unorganized sector should also get the benefit of Dearness Allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees.

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from ₹18,187 to ₹18499 and for matriculate employees, from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from Rs 21,756 to Rs 22,146.