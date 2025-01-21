Kerala Assembly Erupts Over CPI(M) Councillor Assault Case; Opposition Walks Out

The Kerala Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes as Opposition Congress members staged a walkout following an intense debate regarding the alleged assault of Koothattukulam Municipality councillor Kala Raju by fellow CPI(M) members. The incident, which sparked significant controversy, led to the arrest of four CPI(M) activists.

The case centers on allegations that CPI(M) members forcibly removed Raju during a 'no confidence' motion, reportedly fearing her potential defection from the party. The incident involved claims of physical assault and attempted abduction using the chairperson's vehicle, allegedly with police assistance.

During the assembly session, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the issue, promising strict action against guilty parties while simultaneously questioning the ethics of political defections. He emphasized the government's serious stance on violence against women while raising concerns about the democratic implications of political defections.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan strongly criticized the Chief Minister's response, detailing serious allegations of assault and kidnapping. He claimed the councillor suffered physical abuse, including having her saree torn and hair pulled, with threats of violence during the attempted abduction. Satheesan also alleged police complicity in the incident.

The situation escalated when ruling party MLAs interrupted Satheesan's speech, leading to a heated exchange. Despite Speaker AN Shamseer's attempts to maintain order, the Opposition ultimately walked out in protest, highlighting the deep political divisions over the incident.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between Kerala's ruling front and opposition, particularly regarding internal party conflicts and allegations of political violence.