Kerala Assembly polls: Chennithala accuses CPI(M) of communal polarisation bid

Kochi: CWC member and legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Monday accused the ruling CPI(M) of attempting to create communal polarisation to secure votes ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, describing Minister Saji Cherian's recent remarks as "serious and dangerous" and part of a deliberate political agenda.

Speaking to the media here, Chennithala said Cherian's comments, in which he cited the number of elected representatives from Kasaragod and Malappuram, came in the wake of statements made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and reflected a clear shift by the CPI(M) away from "class politics towards communal mobilisation".

"Even while trying to clarify or correct his statement, the minister merely repeated the same arguments. This shows that the communal reference was not accidental but intentional," Chennithala alleged.

He said Kerala was now witnessing a Chief Minister who had abandoned ideological commitments and was instead "fostering communal divisions".

As evidence, Chennithala pointed to the Chief Minister's readiness to defend former minister A.K. Balan's remark that the "Jamaat-e-Islami would control the Home Department if the Congress-led UDF came to power".

"These are not isolated statements but part of a conscious strategy," he said, urging the public to remain vigilant against what he described as the CPI(M)'s calculated communal moves. Chennithala asserted that Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan's response to the controversy was in line with Congress policy.

"Opposing communalism is the Congress party's uncompromising stand," he said, adding that the party has consistently followed an inclusive approach at both the national and state levels, taking all sections of society along.

Recalling experience, Chennithala said that during the tenures of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and himself, community organisations had often criticised the Congress, but the party's approach had been to absorb criticism and move forward without confrontation.

He said there was nothing wrong in organisations such as the NSS and SNDP working together, noting that both had made significant contributions to Kerala's educational, cultural and social development.

Stressing that the immediate objective was to avoid needless verbal battles and bring the UDF back to power, Chennithala said Kerala needed relief from the hardships it had faced over the past decade.

He expressed confidence that voters would ultimately recognise and reject what he termed the CPI(M)'s communal agenda.