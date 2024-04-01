Live
Kerala clergy asks Muslims to skip Umrah, leisure trip for April 26
Popular Kerala Islamic scholar, educationalist and chief Imam of Kozhikode Palayam Juma Masjid, Hussain Madavoor has given a clarion call to Muslims to ensure that they exercise their franchise on April 26, even if they have to put aside the Umrah pilgrimage or a vacation for it.
Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, located in Saudi Arabia. It can be undertaken at any time of the year.
Speaking at a prayer session at the Mosque, Madavoor pointed out that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is a very crucial election for all secular people.
“Since the future of the country will be decided through the polls, it is of utmost importance to the minority communities and hence, those who have planned for Umrah and pleasure trips should postpone it and ensure that all the votes are cast on April 26,” said Madavoor.
He added that in a democracy, the biggest weapon is one's franchise.
In Kerala, Muslims account for nearly 24 per cent of the 3.30 crore population.