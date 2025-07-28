Kerala HC accepts proposal to set up interim committee to curb stray dog attacks

The Kerala High Court on Monday accepted the state government's suggestion for the formation of an interim committee by the high court to look into and curb stray dog attacks.

The state government suggested the Constitution of a Committee consisting Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, the District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self Government Department (LSGDN) for dealing with the issue.

The response came on a petition filed by a law student, seeking implementation of Animal Birth Control Rules to tackle the multiple incidents of stray dog attacks that have taken place in the state in recent times.

The court further directed the state government to file an affidavit on the number of stray dog attacks in the state for the last year, including the compensation paid to the victims.

During the hearing, the court orally observed: "We have to find a solution to the problem. Both humans and animals should co-exist." It noted that exhaustive guidelines have been laid down on this issue from time to time, but the number of stray dogs is increasing day by day and directed that sterilisation and vaccinations must be done by the authorities concerned regularly.

In another oral observation, the court said: "If a human attacks an animal, it is an offence; similarly, when an animal attacks the human, the custodian is charged with an offence, and for the stray dogs, the Local Self Government Department can be considered as the custodian."

Apart from accepting the suggestion by the state for the constitution of an interim committee, the court has urged the state to come out with legislation for a permanent body to deal with the issue. "Euthanasia is not a remedy. Euthanasia is allowed only when they are terminally ill," it said.

Amid observations on the payment of compensation for the victims of stray dog attacks, the court wondered whether stray dog attacks can be brought within the ambit of the Disaster Management Act.

It then asked the authorities concerned and the state to file an affidavit on the statistics of the number of stray dog attacks in the state in the previous year, and added that this should include the number of deaths and the compensation paid for the victims.

The case has now been posted for hearing after 10 days.