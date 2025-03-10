Kerala HC Advocates’ Association demands transfer of Justice Badharudeen

Kochi: The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA), in a special meeting held on Monday, passed a resolution demanding the transfer of Justice A. Badharudeen out of the state.

The controversy arose after an incident that happened early this month involving a lady advocate who sought additional time to change the vakalath, as her husband, advocate Alex M. Scaria, had passed away in January.

Justice Badharudeen allegedly responded curtly, leaving the advocate in tears, which led to widespread outrage among KHCAA members.

On Friday, the association called for a boycott of the judge’s court and demanded a public apology.

In an attempt to defuse tensions, Chief Justice A.J. Thomas initiated conciliation talks, in which senior advocate George Poonthottam, who had led the boycott call, participated.

The Chief Justice also met the aggrieved lawyer, following which she wrote to KHCAA stating that the issue need not be pursued further. She wrote to KHCAA requesting that they call off all further steps that they might have been contemplating on this issue.

Subsequently, Justice Badharudeen expressed deep regret in the presence of the Chief Justice.

Despite this resolution, KHCAA president Yeshwanth Shenoy, who was not invited to the meeting with the Chief Justice, expressed his discontent in a letter to the association members.

He convened a special meeting on early Monday, where a resolution was passed to formally request the Chief Justice of India to transfer Justice Badharudeen out of Kerala.

While court proceedings resumed in Justice Badharudeen's court on Monday, KHCAA decided to pass a resolution requesting his transfer.

Additionally, the Association decided to suspend and initiate disciplinary proceedings against Poonthottam for his role in the conciliation efforts. It also reiterated its demand for mandatory video recording of court proceedings.