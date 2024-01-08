Live
Kerala HC grants bail to Suresh Gopi in case over ‘improper touching’ of woman journalist
The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Suresh Gopi in a case related to "improper touching" of a woman journalist.
Kochi : The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Suresh Gopi in a case related to "improper touching" of a woman journalist.
In the case, he was questioned for a few hours by the Kozhikode Police in November last year. The High Court pointed out that even though an arrest is not warranted, if done, Gopi should be given bail.
Sensing a probable arrest, the actor approached the High Court on December 29 with an anticipatory bail plea, as in the charge sheet filed by the police, they have included Section 354 (using criminal force on a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty).
The alleged case dates back to October 27, 2023, when Gopi, while addressing media persons, had placed his hand on the woman journalist's shoulder while responding to her questions. Following the incident, journalist bodies protested against the inappropriate behavior of Gopi and demanded an apology.
Despite Gopi tendering an apology the next day, the issue snowballed into a heated discussion on the social media platforms leading to the woman journalist filing a complaint against the actor.
Gopi is all set to contest the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and many of his supporters allege that he is being targeted through this case.