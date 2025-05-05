Kerala Health Minister Warns Of Climate Change Triggering Disease Surge, Orders Immediate Preventive Action

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has issued an urgent warning about climate change's likely role in increasing cases of dengue, rabies, and water-borne illnesses throughout the state. She has called for immediate preventive action from all local governing bodies, mandating the development of a detailed micro plan by May 15 under Health Department oversight, specifically targeting the expected rise in mosquito-transmitted diseases.

Stressing the critical nature of the situation, the Minister has called for enhanced field activities coordinated with Kerala's health alert calendar. Local authorities have been directed to intensify mosquito control efforts, map disease hotspots, and implement prompt interventions. George emphasized the importance of proper disease reporting from all healthcare facilities, including private hospitals, as required by the Public Health Act.

During a meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT), which gathered to evaluate Kerala's overall health landscape, the Minister addressed misinformation regarding vaccines. "The campaign against the rabies vaccine poses significant dangers. Such messaging must be countered with scientific facts," she stated. George clarified that rabies vaccines are distributed only after central laboratory verification of their efficacy, and underlined the necessity of ensuring statewide vaccine availability without shortages.

The RRT also examined recent cholera fatalities in Thiruvananthapuram. According to George, field activities have been strengthened, with vaccines administered to all identified contacts of the deceased individuals. She noted that none of these contacts have exhibited disease symptoms thus far.

A comprehensive month-long food safety inspection initiative has been launched concurrently. The Minister indicated that inspections should cover all fairs, including testing of water supplies, and revealed that specialized teams will conduct examinations during both morning and evening hours. A separate health department unit will perform additional inspection rounds.

Despite low Covid-19 case numbers, the Minister advocated for ongoing surveillance and readily available RTPCR testing capabilities. She also ordered heightened monitoring for Nipah virus and avian influenza.

George emphasized vigilance against both dengue and leptospirosis. "Leptospirosis deaths frequently result from lack of early-stage treatment," she noted, encouraging individuals exposed to contaminated water to take preventive medication as recommended by healthcare professionals. She further advised those with wounds on extremities to employ appropriate protective measures to prevent exposure.