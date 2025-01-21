Kerala Islamic Scholar's Comments On Fitness Program Spark Gender Controversy

A significant controversy has erupted in Kerala following remarks by Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musaliyar regarding a popular fitness program. The scholar expressed concerns about MEC 7 (Multi-Exercise Combination), particularly focusing on what he perceived as inappropriate gender mixing during exercise sessions.

In his public statement, Musaliyar voiced disapproval of the fitness initiative's approach, suggesting it undermines traditional religious boundaries. He specifically highlighted concerns about men and women exercising together and what he considered inappropriate attire for female participants. The scholar also expressed frustration at being labeled outdated when raising such concerns.

The comments drew immediate criticism from prominent figures, including Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who characterized the statement as regressive and gender-biased. Minister Bindu emphasized the disconnect between such views and contemporary social values.

This incident follows previous controversies surrounding the MEC-7 program. In October, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan had raised concerns about potential misuse of the program by religious organizations, specifically mentioning Jama'at-e-Islami and former PFI members. However, Mohanan later revised his statement, clarifying that his comments were meant as a general caution against religious extremism rather than a specific criticism of MEC 7.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between traditional religious perspectives and modern fitness practices in Kerala, particularly regarding gender integration in public spaces.