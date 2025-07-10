Kerala Police Investigate Death Of Class 10 Student Found In School Hostel

Kerala Police have initiated an investigation following the tragic death of a Class 10 student who was discovered in her school hostel in Alappuzha district early Thursday morning. The student, identified as Neha from Haripad, was found by a fellow resident in a corridor near the hostel bathroom facilities at approximately 4 AM.

Neha, whose parents are Shiju and Anila from Arattupuzha in Haripad, was a student at the Navodaya School hostel located in Chennithala. Another hostel resident made the discovery while the building was still in the early hours of the morning. The Mannar police station has taken charge of the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

School officials described Neha as an active student who participated enthusiastically in various activities. She was notably involved in basketball and had taken part in cultural programs organized at the hostel just the day before her death. This participation in school activities has raised questions about what might have led to the tragic incident.

The case has attracted attention from student political organizations, with both the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India staging protests at the school. These groups are demanding a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the student's death, seeking clarity on the events that preceded the tragedy.

Police officials have indicated that they are conducting a thorough preliminary investigation before releasing further details about the case. The investigation will likely examine various factors including the student's mental state, any potential issues at school, and the circumstances leading up to her death.

This incident has brought renewed focus to student welfare in educational institutions, particularly in hostel environments where young people live away from their families. The case echoes concerns raised by another recent incident in the state involving a Class 9 student named Ashir Nanda from St Dominic's Convent English Medium School in Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad.

In that previous case from June, the student's family alleged that academic pressure and mental harassment by school authorities contributed to their daughter's suicide. Ashir was found dead at her home on June 23, with relatives claiming she had been pressured to sign a letter agreeing to repeat Class 8 if her examination results were poor. The family also alleged that she was made to sit separately from her classmates following an internal examination.

The school administration in the Palakkad case denied any intention to demote the student, stating that they had only asked her to take a re-examination as part of their standard academic procedures. However, the family's allegations highlighted concerns about the psychological pressure that academic policies might place on students.

These incidents have sparked broader discussions about student mental health support systems in Kerala's educational institutions and the need for more sensitive approaches to academic challenges. The investigations into both cases will likely inform future policies regarding student welfare and support mechanisms in schools across the state.