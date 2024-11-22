Kerala Police Officer Brutally Murdered By Estranged Husband In Tragic Domestic Violence Case

A shocking incident of domestic violence has claimed the life of a female police officer in Kerala's Kannur district. Divyasree, who served as a Civil Police Officer at Chandera Police Station in Kasargod district, was brutally attacked by her estranged husband on Thursday evening.

The tragedy unfolded around 5:45 PM when Rajesh, from whom Divyasree had been living separately due to domestic disputes, forcibly entered her parents' residence. In a horrific assault, he not only attacked her with a weapon but also doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. Her father, Vasu, suffered serious injuries while attempting to protect his daughter from the violent assault.

Despite immediate medical attention, Divyasree succumbed to her injuries during transport to the hospital. Her father remains in critical condition at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, where he is receiving intensive care.

Law enforcement quickly launched a manhunt and successfully apprehended Rajesh in Kannur town. He is currently under interrogation at Payyanur police station. Authorities have filed charges against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including trespassing, attempted murder, and murder, following confirmation that he had forcibly entered the victim's residence before the fatal attack.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing issue of domestic violence, particularly shocking as the victim was herself a law enforcement officer.