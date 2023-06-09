Live
Kerala poultry traders to go on strike amid chicken price rise
Poultry meat traders in Kerala have decided they will launch a strike in the face of rising chicken prices.
Poultry meat traders in Kerala have decided to launch a strike to protest the rising price of chicken. In a press conference in Kochi on Friday, the traders' community said they will keep shops shut as a mark of protest across the state. However, they did not share details about their action plan.
The wholesale price of chicken have gone up in Kerala, with small traders finding it challenging to purchase for subsequent retail sale. At the same time, the interstate poultry lobby is not ready to cut the prices of chicken. On top of it, the production of chicks has declined in the wake of hot weather in the state
PS Usman, the state secretary of Kerala's chicken traders committee, said in the meeting on Friday that they traders decided to take the protest path by shutting their shops across the state.