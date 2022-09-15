Kerala To Get 2,000 Public Wifi Hotspots Soon

The state of Kerala will shortly deploy 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, with the government choosing BSNL as the system integrator to carry out the 50 Crore project. The change was made in response to the state government's estimation that the current public Wi-Fi infrastructure receives more than 44,000 unique users each day who use 8TB of data.



The department of electronics and information technology claimed that the Wi-Fi hotspots will expand the public's access to a variety of government services, add new services to the Wi-Fi network, and expand Wi-Fi coverage.

As per a recent government decree, the hotspots will be made available in tribal hamlets and fishing villages along the coast. According to officials, tasks including site surveys and tendering will start right away. The initiative will provide unrestricted access to e-governance services and tools as well as at least 300MB of free internet usage.

By offering free internet to the general public, the hotspots, which are emerging in certain sites throughout the state, will digitally connect government buildings, bus stops, parks, tourist attractions, courts, and public "seva kendras."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the people can use these open hotspots to access a variety of e-governance and m-governance services without any interruptions. He added that the state will be divided into three zones to implement the scheme. In the event that the tendering process is successful, it is anticipated that the programme can be deployed in seven months.