Key Suspect In Murshidabad Double Murder Arrested By Bengal STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has apprehended the main suspect in the killing of a father and son during recent communal tensions in Murshidabad district. According to police sources who spoke with India Today, authorities arrested 24-year-old Fekarul Sk, also known as Mohak, in Howrah district's Domjur area on Saturday night.

Fekarul, who hails from Shamserganj in Murshidabad, has been identified by STF sources as one of the individuals who directly attacked the victims with a sharp weapon, resulting in the deaths of the father-son pair during the April 12 violence in Murshidabad.

Following the double homicide, Fekarul fled the area and sought refuge in Howrah, where he began working as a laborer in Domjur. Investigators discovered his involvement through interrogations of previously arrested suspects. Acting on this intelligence, the STF conducted a raid in Domjur, successfully capturing Fekarul. This arrest brings the total number of individuals detained by West Bengal Police in connection with this case to five.

The violence, linked to protests against proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, resulted in at least three fatalities across Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts. Several Hindu homes were vandalized during the unrest, forcing residents to evacuate to relief camps in neighboring Malda district.

The bodies of 70-year-old Harogobindo Das and his 40-year-old son Chandan were discovered in Jafrabad on April 11 with multiple stab wounds. Reports indicate that the family had to conduct funeral rites themselves as the local priest was too fearful to attend due to the tense situation.