Khallikote Unitary University gets UGC recognition

Berhampur: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised Khallikote Unitary University (KUU) as a State varsity and it has now been included in the list of State Public Universities under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The recognition brings immense relief to the students.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, during a visit to Ganjam district, had said that the government has taken steps for recognition of Khallikote Unitary University by UGC. “The government had submitted all documents for its recognition. We hope the educational institute will get UGC recognition soon,” he had said in the first week of August.

When the century-old institution will celebrate its 147th anniversary in August this year, the recognition will be regarded as a significant milestone for the iconic institution which has been a source of knowledge and inspiration for many.

Berhampur University Vice Chancellor and Khallikote Unitary University in-charge VC Prof Geetanjali Dash said that after three and a half years, Khallikote Unitary University received the recognition letter from UGC. “We are now able to organise the convocation of the KUU to deliver the original and legitimate degrees to the successful students. There has been no convocation here since 2021 as the institute remained de-affiliated. The students can now opt for higher education to any other universities in India as their degrees are recognised and valid now. I am really happy,” she said.

The UGC, in its letter, said the university may send a proposal to declare it fit to receive Central assistance under Section 12(B) of UGC Act. “We can now apply for the 12 B. We would get 12 B after the team arrives. We are now continuing the efforts,” Prof Geetanjali said.

“I tried soon after assuming the charge of VC KUU on February 1 last year. I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy,” she said.

This 147-year-old institution started as a Zilla (district) school in 1856, went on to be upgraded as Khallikote Autonomous College, then as Khallikote Cluster University, Khallikote Research Intensive University, Khallikote University and finally as Khallikote Unitary University. The transformation from autonomous college to unitary university was carried out in a matter of less than six years between 2015 and 2021. The procedural gaps in transformation had left the UGC confused about its status and KUU had been de-affiliated for three and a half years.