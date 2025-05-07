Kharge claims Modi got intel before Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Kashmir as he received an “intelligence report” three days before the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge was addressing the Congress’ ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ in Ranchi.

His comments provoked a sharp reaction from the BJP, which accused him and his party of trying to weaken the country. Referring to the terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, Kharge claimed, “I was informed, and it’s published in the media as well, that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Modiji, following which he cancelled his Kashmir visit.” “When you were informed about the situation, why didn’t you communicate the same to your intelligence team, security, Kashmir police, and the Border Security Force (BSF), and ensure the safety of civilians?” Kharge said. Reacting to the statement, BJP national spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “What has happened to Kharge sahab? What all is he saying? On one hand, in the meeting, they say we are standing with the nation, and on the other, they are trying to weaken the country.

When he knows that tensions are high, it is a matter of national security, at such a time, to say about the Prime Minister that he did not go to Kashmir because he knew an attack was going to take place — can any statement be more irresponsible than this? That too, by the president of the largest political opposition party?” he said.

Kharge claimed that while the Modi government had accepted its “failure” in the all-India meeting, they should have also taken responsibility for the lives that were lost. He said he will support the government in its fight against Pakistan as he has a responsibility as a citizen but added that the government isn’t bothered about people losing their lives.

Caste census

The Congress president also spoke on the BJP’s stance on the caste census. He said that for the adivasis of Jharkhand, the Congress will push the government to include the Sarna column in the census, as it is a religion revered by Gandhi, Ambedkar, and Buddha.