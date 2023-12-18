Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Kharge launches online crowd funding campaign 'Donate for desh'
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's online crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for desh' here.
Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders K. C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several others were also present during the launch of the campaign at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg here.
Kharge himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the online funding campaign.
Maken said: "Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress."
"Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Maken said.
He said that two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding, one through the dedicated online portal: donateinc.in and second through the official Indian National Congress website: www.inc.in.
He said: "We encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC Presidents, PCC Presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute to the online crowd funding campaign.