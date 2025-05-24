Kharge signals renewed Cong push for caste census

New Delhi: Signalling a renewed push for a caste census, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday shared with the party’s 140 spokespersons a strategy to highlight the party’s commitment to the social cause.

“All of you are the spokespersons of our party, the voice of our thoughts. Today, when the country is becoming aware of the caste census, it is our responsibility to take this topic to the public with facts, with sensitivity, and without fear,” said Kharge in his address to the spokespersons.

Kharge said when the country is talking about social justice, it is the responsibility of the Congress to give direction to this discussion, take it from slogan to policy and make ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ (quota proportionate to population) not just a slogan but a national resolve.

In a video message to the spokespersons, Kharge also shed light on the future strategy on issues related to the caste census.

“We have to clearly demand that Article 15(5) of the Constitution be implemented immediately to provide reservation to OBC, Dalit and Adivasi students in private educational institutions,” he said.

Today, when a large number of educational institutes are concentrated in the private sector, denying access to these communities is a form of exploitation, he said, adding, “Congress believes that no society can be equal without equal opportunity in education.”