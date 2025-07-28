Kharge's claim of being denied CM post in 1999 sparks row; BJP says Gandhi family blocked Dalit rise

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark that he was denied the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka in 1999 despite his hard work has sparked a controversy and triggered a political debate across the state.

Reacting to Kharge's statement, the Karnataka BJP, on Monday, alleged that the Gandhi family has consistently blocked the rise of Dalit leaders within the Congress.

While addressing a gathering in Vijayapura on Sunday, the Congress President said, "I too became the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader and worked hard to bring the party to power in Karnataka. Eventually, our government did come to power, but S.M. Krishna, who had come to the forefront in the party just four months earlier, was made the Chief Minister."

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Leader of the Opposition and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka, on Monday, said, "From publicly insulting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister T. Anjaiah on an airport tarmac, to ousting Sitaram Kesari from the Congress office like a criminal, to denying AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji the CM post in 1999 despite decades of loyalty -- every time a Dalit rises in the Congress party, the Gandhi family ensures he is pulled down."

"Now, Rahul Gandhi, the current Leader of the Opposition, lectures the country on 'NYAY' (justice). Is this your definition of NYAY, Mr. Rahul Gandhi? Will you start by conducting a Dalit census within your own party leadership? Or are Dalits merely tools for election speeches, not for real empowerment?" BJP leader Ashoka asked.

"The truth is, the Congress High Command has always believed in tokenism, not transformation -- in euphemism, not empowerment," Ashoka charged.

Kharge had earlier remarked, "As CLP leader, I worked hard to bring the party to power and make sure a Congress-led government was formed in the state. The party ultimately did come to power. But after that, the late S.M. Krishna — who had become KPCC President just four months prior -- was made Chief Minister. All our contributions went in vain."

"I felt disheartened. We worked for five years, but someone who had been with the party for just four months was elevated to the CM's post. There have been many such instances. It doesn't look good to talk about everything on the same day," Kharge added.

S.M. Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, while Kharge served under him as a Minister.

Prior to that, Kharge had led the Congress as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.