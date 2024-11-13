Kharge’s mom, sister had died in Razakar attack: Yogi

Lucknow/Amravati: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge purposely keeps mum on the tragic death of his mother and sister in an attack by Razakars as he feared losing Muslim votes.

Days after Kharge criticised the seer-turned-politician on his saffron attire and “Batenge to Katenge” slogan, Adityanath launched a strong counterattack at a poll rally in Maharashtra’s Amravati. He accused the Congress veteran of suppressing these painful personal memories for political expediency. Adityanath alleged Congress ignored historical atrocities for the sake of vote bank politics.

Kharge has conveniently forgotten the history of the Razakars under the Nizam of Hyderabad despite the personal loss he had suffered, Adityanath said. “(Mallikarjun) Kharge’s village, Varawatti, was also burned down by Razakars, and his mother, aunt, and sister died in the attacks,” Adityanath claimed.

He alleged Kharge was suppressing this truth fearing he might lose Muslim votes if he spoke about atrocities committed by the Nizam’s forces. “Congress is trying to reject history and Kharge has conveniently forgotten what happened to his family, just for vote bank politics,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Razakars was a paramilitary force that operated in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with a primary objective to maintain the rule of the Muslim Nizams of Hyderabad and prevent the accession of Hyderabad to India.