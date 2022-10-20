Kharge's win is victory of Cong, says Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party presidential elections, said that he has never doubted the party's election authority. Addressing a press conference after the results were declared, nominee Tharoor, who secured 1072 votes, said that Kharge's victory is Congress party's win.

Tharoor earlier said the "democratic contest" has galvanised vibrancy at all levels and has prompted a healthy and constructive discussion on change, which will serve the party in good stead in the future.

He also claimed that the Congress' revival has begun. In a statement, Tharoor said the Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members.