Kisan-less kisan andolan

The tamasha-type well planned, well-orchestrated and well implemented the so-called farmers’ agitation, much touted as the Kisan Andolan has, as was expected fizzled out. Despite its months long grand planning which included the means to combat teargas shells and rubber pellets of the security forces, the farmers had to eat a humble pie in being not able to cross the Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi borders.

The violent attempts to break the police cordons at one or two places from Punjab were successfully thwarted by the authorities who enjoyed an all out repulsion order from the respective state and central governments.

The seasonal editions of this type of stage-managed farmers’ agitation, in fact, nothing to do with real farmers. The farmers of Punjab have mostly pooled up their holdings in societies. The native-farmers have already migrated to Canada, Germany, USA and Australia in search of greener pastures. At home, the societies are cultivating lands with the help of migrant labourers from the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh etc.

These workers are not the stake-holders in agitation. Despite any outcome of the agitation, they would only get their contracted wages. Others leaving in Punjab with their siblings or children abroad have already converted to Christianity. As the word, Khalistan has been a much defamed word going against the patriotic Sikhs, these so-called turban-wearing Christians are promoting the divisive concept of Christianity ! Therefore, it is no surprise that the entire logistics and money and muscle power has been arranged by the anti-India foreign based organisations including the Missionaries and Jihadis. They have nothing to do with the well-being of real farmers of the country.

That is why, every time they re-launch the agitation, they come up with a score of illogical and impracticable demands, so that the government will not be in a position to accept them and stop them from indulging in violence in the name of peaceful protests. The demands for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is said to be the bone of contention. The agitators know it fully well that India being a Member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is duty bound to do away with all agricultural subsidies in a phased manner. Other countries such as, Canada, U.K, USA are also the members of the WTO. In their own countries, these countries too, are expected to abolish agricultural subsidies. Despite such constraints, the Indian government has shown leniency towards farmers while other countries are quite rigid on this count. Then, come other demands such as monthly pension to farmers, according special treatment to the so-called farmers etc. The country can ill-afford to such arm-twisting tactics of the agitation managers because, India not only has a population dependent on agriculture but also other avocations and occupations besides services.

By now, it has become crystal clear that the crypto-farmers lobby has nothing to do with the toiling farmers in fields, but they are the parasites leaving in the air-conditioned apartments and dancing to the tunes of their foreign anti-India bosses. Sooner the menace is crushed with an iron-hand, better it would be for the nation.

NEW LAWS TO

COME INTO EFFECT FROM JULY 1

Three new laws, namely, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam which have already been passed by the parliament and got the President’s assent, will come into effect from July 1, 2024.

These laws will replace the colonial laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification on February 23.

Sub Section 2 of Section 106 of the BNS , which deals with ‘causing death of a person by rash and negligent driving of a vehicle’, has been put on hold for now. The said proviso had invited protests in many parts of the country, as it increases the maximum prison sentence to ten years for those involved in such offences who end up fleeing the scene of the crime, instead of reporting to the police or Magistrate.

AP HC SETS ASIDE APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF PROSECUTIONS

The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice Ravinath Tilhari and Justice R Raghunandan Rao recently quashed the appointment of Jalla Sudhardashana Reddy as the Director of Prosecutions and directed the State to finalise a merit-based list for making a fresh appointment to the post. In the meantime, the Court ordered that the State may make interim arrangements by appointing an interim Director of Prosecutions.

DELHI HC IMPOSES FINE ON AN IMPOSTER

The Delhi High Court recently imposed a fine of Rs.35,000 on a person, Vivek Keshvan who allegedly represented himself as an official working in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and seeking temple darshans, government accommodation and cars.

Justice Navin Chawla dealing with the plea of the petitioner Keshvan against him for offences under Sections 120-B read with 419 and 420 found no merits in the petitioner’s plea.

LAWYER ACCUSED

OF OUTRAGING MODESTY OF WIFE AND ATTEMPT TO CONVERT GRANTED BAIL

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to a lawyer booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of his wife and attempting to convert her to Islam. The bench hearing an appeal from Bhurekhan @ Akramkhan Ganikhan Pathan Vs. State of Gujarat , thought it fit to grant bail to the appellant in the circumstances of the case.

TRIBUTES PAID

TO FALI NARIMAN

In a solemn event organized by the South India Advocates JAC , floral tributes were paid to the doyen of the legal fraternity, Padma Vibhushan and former Rajya Sabha Member, Fali Sam Nariman by the legal fraternity of South India.

President, S Nagender eulogised Nariman as the top Constitutional lawyer of the international repute. He will be also remembered as the long-lasting (20 years) President of the Bar Associatiion of India(BAI), he added.