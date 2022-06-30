Kochi Airport Receives A Score Of 4.99/5 In A Survey Of Customer Satisfaction

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), received 4.99 index points out of five in the first quarter of 2022. This achievement is a remarkable and historically high position in the Airports Council International (ACI) passenger satisfaction survey.



The ACI is a group of airport authorities with the mission of globalizing business standards and practices. ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ departures) is a benchmarking scheme that assesses how well airport visitors are treated. Throughout the world, 244 airports participated in the survey. The ASQ departures questionnaire had been completed by a random sample of passengers at the boarding gates of pre-selected flights.

The official aviation guide (OAG) database served as the foundation for flight selection. Each day of the week is evenly allocated for each month and quarter, and the survey covers all of the airport's operating hours. This time, the survey's five key broad categories were cleanliness, health safety, the availability of restrooms and restroom facilities, the comfort of waiting in the gate areas, and ease of access to the airport. Furthermore, the effective collaboration of CIAL staff with other business players and the use of cutting-edge, user-friendly interfaces are credited with the Kochi airport's top rating.