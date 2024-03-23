Live
Kolkata civic body forms probe panel five days after building collapse
Kolkata: Five days after the collapse of a five-storey under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the city claimed 11 lives, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter.
The probe committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days. Headed by a joint commissioner of the KMC, the committee will have representatives from the different wings of the civic body, Kolkata Police, and the state Disaster Management Department.
The committee has been tasked with finding out the actual owner of the land on which the building was being constructed, along with all the legalities involved.
The probe committee will also look into whether the land was big enough to accommodate a five-storey building, the quality of the materials used for the construction work, the role of the sanctioning authorities, etc.