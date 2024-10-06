Live
Just In
Kolkata Doctors Launch Hunger Strike Over Colleague's Murder, Demand Swift Justice
- Six doctors begin an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata, protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and demanding improved safety measures in hospitals.
- The strike follows unmet demands and alleged police confrontation.
In response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata's medical community has escalated its protest. Six doctors from various medical institutions in the city commenced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday evening, citing unfulfilled demands by the state government.
The hunger strike participants, selected after a meeting, include representatives from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM, NRS Medical College and Hospital, and KPC Medical College. This action follows a 24-hour sit-in demonstration at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, where protesters had set a deadline for the government to address their concerns.
"We've installed CCTV cameras at the strike location for transparency," a junior doctor stated, emphasizing that the state would be held accountable for any health issues arising during the fast.
The protest has faced challenges, with doctors alleging police obstruction in setting up their demonstration stage and claims of a lathi-charge on Friday night. Kolkata Police has requested formal complaints identifying involved officers for investigation.
Key demands from the medical community include:
1. Expedited justice for the murdered trainee doctor
2. Removal of the health secretary over alleged incompetence and corruption
3. Enhanced police protection in hospitals
4. Recruitment of permanent female police personnel
The strike highlights growing tensions between healthcare workers and authorities, underscoring urgent needs for improved safety and administrative reforms in West Bengal's medical sector.