Kolkata Police Leadership Shake-up Amid Medical Trainee Murder Protests

In a significant leadership change, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner. This decision comes in the wake of widespread protests by junior doctors following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Vineet Goyal from the position of Police Commissioner, reassigning him as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF). Verma, a 1998 batch officer, previously served as Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order in the West Bengal Police.

The change in leadership is a response to the ongoing protests by junior doctors, who have been demanding action since September 10. The protestors criticized Goyal's handling of the case involving the trainee doctor, whose body was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

In addition to these changes, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (North) is set to be removed following allegations of bribery from the victim's family. The health sector also sees a shake-up with the removal of the Director of Medical Education and the Director of Health Services.

Verma, known for his extensive experience in handling sensitive areas like Jangalmahal and his role in operations against Maoists, faces the immediate challenge of restoring order in Kolkata. He must navigate the ongoing protests while preparing for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

This reshuffle reflects the government's attempt to address public concerns and restore confidence in the police force amidst a highly sensitive situation.