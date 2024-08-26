  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Accused Sanjay undergoes lie detection test

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Accused Sanjay undergoes lie detection test
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is...

New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X