Kolkata Rape-Murder: Accused Sanjay undergoes lie detection test

New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.

