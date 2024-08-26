Live
- Main Accused undergoes lie detection test
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
Just In
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Accused Sanjay undergoes lie detection test
Highlights
New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is...
New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.
Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS