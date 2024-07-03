Kolkata Traffic Cop Saves Man from Mob Attack Over False Theft Accusation

A traffic cop in Kolkata saved a man from being assaulted by a mob after he was mistakenly suspected of being a mobile phone thief, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near NRS Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday evening when a group of people attacked the man with belts and shoes. Traffic constable Swapan Majumdar intervened and rescued him from the mob.

"Majumdar was also pushed around, but he stood his ground and called for backup. A group of policemen arrived at the scene to rescue both of them," the police said.

"Majumdar was on duty nearby when he rushed to save the victim. We should be thankful for his prompt response, which saved this person," they added.

Last week, a man was allegedly beaten to death at a hostel in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft. Irshad Alam, 37, a mechanic at an electronics shop in the Chandni Chowk area, was the victim.

The following day, another man, identified as Prasen Mondal, died after being allegedly beaten for mobile phone theft in the Salt Lake area. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital.