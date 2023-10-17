Kolkata under unprecedented security cover for Durga Puja

Kolkata will be under an unprecedented security cover on the occasion of Durga Puja which will begin on Friday, in an effort to prevent any untoward law and order situation.

People have already started crowding the streets of Kolkata to witness glimpses of the pandals as well as the community Pujas whose inaugurations have already been completed.

City police sources said that as many as 4,000 personnel will be deployed across the state capital on Wednesday.

The number will be doubled to 8,000 in the next five days from Thursday to October 23, out of which 6,000 cops will be exclusively deployed for the purpose of traffic control in the city.

The entire process will be monitored by 16 officers in the rank of deputy commissioner, 82 assistant commissioners and 200 inspectors.

There will also be 16 quick response teams and 30 ambulances to address any emergency situation at the earliest.

Monitoring will be done from 51 watch towers in the entire city during the festival days.

In addition, there will be 40 police control room (PCR) vans, nine mobile police assistance vans accompanied by city watch bikes, 13 heavy radio flying squads and 30 disaster management teams will be on the streets of the city during the festive days, the city police official informed.

Apart from that, 20 team of “Winners’, an exclusive team of motorcycle-borne women cops will also be deployed, he added.