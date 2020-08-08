Kozhikode Airport Runway 10 unsafe in wet conditions; expert warned in 2011

In 2011, A civil aviation expert had warned that flights landing on runway 10 in tailwind conditions in the rain at the Kozhikode airport endanger the lives of people on board those flights.

In June 2011, Captain Mohan Ranganathan had highlighted concerns about the runway in communication to then Civil Aviation Secretary Nasim Zaidi. At that time Ranganathan was a member of the operations group of the Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Committee (CASAC).

The communication assumes consequence against the backdrop of the Air India Express plane crash at the airport on Friday that killed two pilots and 18 people. The Boeing 737-800 plane, flew from Dubai, overshot the runway while landing in heavy rain and broke into two pieces.

"... in spite of the danger if the crew accept a landing in wet and tailwind conditions, their concept of ALAR (Approach and Landing Accident Reduction) is very poor," he said in the communication.

The communication came in 2010 against the backdrop of an Air India Express aircraft crash at Mangalore airport when 158 people died in the crash.

"... all the flights that land on Runway 10 in the tailwind conditions in the rain, are endangering the lives of all on board," Ranganathan had said.

During landing in tailwind conditions, the descent of an aircraft might be affected.

Kozhikode airport in Kerala falls under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport has a tabletop runway.

Information about the action taken by authorities concerned following the communication could not be learnt.