Kozhikode: Pilot among 16 dead in Kerala Air India Express flight crash

Kozhikode: At least 16 persons, including a pilot, were killed as an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 30-feet valley, breaking into two pieces while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode airport late on Friday. Over 140 passengers have been injured and rushed to a medical facility. Kerala Minister KT Jaleel confirmed the deaths. Initial reports say the incident took place at around 8.15 pm.

In a statement issued, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the "aircraft skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall and then fell into a valley, splitting into two." The airline said the "Air India Express flight IX 1344 was a B-737 aircraft. There were 191 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board. There was no fire reported at the time of landing." 191 passengers have been evacuated from the flights, said a source, adding that no one was stuck in inside the wreckage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "I have instructed the police and the fire force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."

Former Union minister KJ Alphons tweeted that the front portion of the flight, which was carrying 174 passengers, split into two and that all passengers have been evacuated.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the injured have been rushed to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. She said some of the injured are in a critical state, especially at the Kozhikode Medical College.

TV Ibrahim, the IUML MLA from Kondottty who was at Mercy hospital in Kondotty said, "Two passengers, both women, have died. Some of the other passengers are in serious condition and need to be shifted to other hospitals. We need more ambulances and volunteers here."