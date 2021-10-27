Krishi Udan 2.0 launched to enter remote areas and pay farmers a reasonable price for their produce: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M scinidia

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said today that the ministry has launched Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme. This scheme has been started to enter remote areas and to pay reasonable prices especially for perishable goods.

Scindia said that the government is committed to doubling the income of farmers. Doubling farmers' income does not only mean increasing the market price for the produce, but it also means making a paradigm shift for the farmers.

He said, we have Amritsar-Dubai for baby corn, Darbhanga-All India for litchi, Sikkim-All India for organic products, Chennai-Vizag-Kolkata to Far East for seafood, Agartala-Delhi-Dubai for pineapples, Dibrugarh-Delhi-Dubai for Mandarin oranges and Guwahati-HK for pulses and fruits.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that eight government ministries work together on 'Krishi Udan Yojana'.We are committed to taking farmers further in the value chain, enhancing their income and helping them to grow their produce, Committed to enable timely transport of particularly perishable produce to the market.