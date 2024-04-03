Kshatriya community stand-off: Gujarat BJP does firefighting as leaders demand cancellation of Rupala’s ticket

Ahmedabad: A crucial meeting was convened in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, with 10 to 12 leaders of the Kshatriya community, including the Rajputs, to discuss the ongoing political tensions due to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's remarks that sparked massive protests in Gujarat.

The committee is demanding the cancellation of BJP leader Parshottam Rupala's electoral ticket from Rajkot, asserted prominent leader Karansinh Chavda.

The Gota Rajput Bhavan in Ahmedabad is set to host these community leaders and Gujarat BJP chief, CR Patil for a significant meeting on Wednesday.

Even though Parshottam Rupala extended an apology to the Kshatriya community, urging calm and reconciliation and acknowledged the community's long-standing support for the BJP, the demand for his ticket cancellation persists.

CR Patil emphasised the necessity of forgiveness in light of Parshottam Rupala’s apologies and confirmed that BJP leaders would engage directly with Kshatriya representatives to resolve the matter.

Earlier, key political figures, including Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, CR Patil, and other notable Kshatriya leaders from the BJP, held a three-hour-long meeting to address the uproar caused by Kshatriya organisations.

This meeting took place at the residence of CR Patil in Gandhinagar.