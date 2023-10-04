Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki organization, has decided to withdraw the indefinite shutdown it initiated two days ago in Churachandpur district. This protest was launched in response to the arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the killing of two youths and another related case. The ITLF has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation and determine later whether another "intense agitation" is necessary.



In a statement, the tribal body announced, "After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum will be concluded by 6 pm today." They also indicated that the ongoing dharna (sit-in protest) by the ITLF women’s wing will resume from the following week.

The incident that triggered these protests was the killing of two youths, 20-year-old male Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi, who had gone missing on July 6. Disturbing photographs of their bodies emerged on September 25, leading to widespread public outrage and violent demonstrations in Imphal Valley.

In response to this, the CBI arrested four individuals in connection with the kidnapping and killing, subsequently transferring them to Guwahati. Additionally, two minor daughters of the main accused were handed over to the district child protection officer of Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.

The NIA, on the other hand, also made an arrest in Churachandpur concerning a case involving a "transnational conspiracy." This conspiracy allegedly involves leadership from Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits planning to wage war against India by exploiting the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

The region has witnessed more than 180 casualties and numerous injuries since ethnic clashes began on May 3. These clashes were triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority in Manipur's population and resides mainly in the Imphal Valley. In contrast, the tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, make up slightly over 40 percent of the population and are concentrated in the hill districts.