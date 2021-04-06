Kumbh Mela may become superspreader

Haridwar: Amidst a huge spike in Covid cases, a senior official in the the Union Health Ministry expressed apprehension that the ongoing Kumbh Mela might become a superspreader.

Sources in the Union government say that during a Secretary-level meeting on Monday over the pandemic situation, a member said: "If the government does not decide to end Kumbh before the stipulated time, it may become a 'superspreader'."

The sources further told the agency that the Centre is constituting a team that will take the help of sadhus and religious leaders to urge pilgrims to ensure that they wear masks and follow social distancing during their visit to Kumbh.

"At the same time, the government also suggested that a message should be given through TV and radio, and posters should be put up at public places to create awareness amongst masses that the pandemic is not over yet," sources added.

However, the Centre is not planning to prematurely conclude the holy congregation. The government, instead, has asked officials to come up with ideas to curb the spread.

The government, as per the sources, is mulling running a 'Healthy Fear for Corona' mission to ensure that people remain cautious of the disease and feel discouraged while violating the established health norms.