LAC disengagement a must, Doval tells Wang

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there is a need to push for early and complete disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for bilateral ties to return to their natural course.

During the delegation-level talks at the South Block in the national capital, India made it clear that continuation of the present situation is not in mutual interest, according to the sources in the Defence and Security establishments. The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and the nearly two-year-old LAC stand-off in eastern Ladakh was the key focus, they added.

Sources said the Chinese side invited Doval to visit China to take forward the mandate of Special Representatives on border issues.

Doval responded positively to the invitation and said that "he could visit after immediate issues are resolved successfully", the sources said. Giving details of what transpired in the meeting, sources said India emphasised the need for maturity and sincerity to deal with the border situation. The "need to take forward early and complete disengagement in remaining areas and to remove impediments to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural course" was stressed, said a source. The Indian side said restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create an enabling environment for progress in relations.