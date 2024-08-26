Lakhpati Didis hail Modi

  • Menu
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Sunday, who achieved the mark during the...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Sunday, who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. The Lakhpati Didis praised Modi’s unprecedented schemes for women’s welfare. “We are very proud to be Lakhpati Didis, PM Modi is doing great work for the welfare of women,” said one of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Applauding Modi, one of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ remarked, “We thank PM Modi as we are now Lakhpati.” Supporting Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, one of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ said, “To support his vision, we also have a dream to make our company of 5,000 people.” The PM released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHG).

